Dentsu
Dentsu 软件工程师 薪资

Dentsu in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year₹735K到L2级别的每year₹647K。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹843K。 查看Dentsu总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
(入门级)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
职业等级是什么 Dentsu?

常见问题

Dentsu in India软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹1,196,356。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Dentsu in India软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹689,442。

