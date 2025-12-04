公司目录
Democratic National Committee
Democratic National Committee in United States的幕僚长平均总薪酬范围从每year$113K到$161K。 查看Democratic National Committee总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/4/2025

平均总薪酬

$129K - $153K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$113K$129K$153K$161K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 Democratic National Committee?

常见问题

Democratic National Committee in United States幕僚长职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$161,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Democratic National Committee in United States幕僚长职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$113,400。

