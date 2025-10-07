Deloitte in United States的用户体验设计师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$85.6K到L5级别的每year$230K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$115K。 查看Deloitte总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L1
$85.6K
$85.4K
$0
$208
L2
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.5K
L3
$166K
$147K
$0
$19K
L4
$134K
$118K
$0
$15.9K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Deloitte，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)