  薪资
  会计师

  Tax Accountant

  New York City Area

Deloitte Tax Accountant 薪资 在New York City Area

Deloitte in New York City Area的Tax Accountant薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$85K到L3级别的每year$113K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$88K。 查看Deloitte总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L1
$85K
$85K
$0
$0
L2
$90.1K
$88.3K
$0
$1.8K
L3
$113K
$108K
$0
$5.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Deloitte，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Deloitte in New York City AreaTax Accountant职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$128,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Deloitte in New York City AreaTax Accountant职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$98,200。

