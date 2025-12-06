Dell Technologies in United States的解决方案架构师薪酬范围从L5级别的每year$138K到L9级别的每year$205K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$200K。 查看Dell Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Solution Architect I
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Dell Technologies，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.30% 年度)
