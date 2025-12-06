公司目录
Dell Technologies in United States的销售薪酬范围从L5级别的每year$106K到L9级别的每year$258K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$72K。 查看Dell Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
$69.8K
$67.8K
$0
$2K
L6
$150K
$142K
$5K
$3.2K
L7
$158K
$145K
$7.2K
$5.8K
L8
$252K
$177K
$10K
$64.7K
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Dell Technologies，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)



包含职位

内勤销售代表

客户主管

常见问题

Dell Technologies in United States销售职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$292,514。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Dell Technologies in United States销售职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$58,000。

其他资源

