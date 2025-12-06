Dell Technologies in United States的销售薪酬范围从L5级别的每year$106K到L9级别的每year$258K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$72K。 查看Dell Technologies总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L5
$69.8K
$67.8K
$0
$2K
L6
$150K
$142K
$5K
$3.2K
L7
$158K
$145K
$7.2K
$5.8K
L8
$252K
$177K
$10K
$64.7K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Dell Technologies，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.30% 年度)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/sales.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.