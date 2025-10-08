CVS Health in United States的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$113K到L4级别的每year$153K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$131K。 查看CVS Health总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L1
$113K
$107K
$656
$4.8K
L2
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
