CVS Health in United States的Health Informatics薪酬范围从Data Scientist级别的每year$137K到Lead Director级别的每year$286K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$164K。 查看CVS Health总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
