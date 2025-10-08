CVS Health in New York City Area的Health Informatics薪酬范围从Data Scientist级别的每year$141K到Lead Director级别的每year$282K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$165K。 查看CVS Health总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
