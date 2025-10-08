CVS Health in Greater Boston Area的Health Informatics薪酬范围从Data Scientist级别的每year$134K到Lead Data Scientist级别的每year$217K。 year薪酬 in Greater Boston Area包的中位数总计为$202K。 查看CVS Health总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
