Cvent in United States的质量保证（QA）软件工程师薪酬Lead Software Engineer级别为每year$164K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$161K。 查看Cvent总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$164K
$149K
$2.5K
$12.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
