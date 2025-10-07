Cvent in Northern Virginia Washington DC的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer I级别的每year$106K到Lead Software Engineer级别的每year$157K。 year薪酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DC包的中位数总计为$108K。 查看Cvent总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer I
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***