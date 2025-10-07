公司目录
Cruise
Cruise 质量保证（QA）软件工程师 薪资 在San Francisco Bay Area

Cruise in San Francisco Bay Area的质量保证（QA）软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$188K到L6级别的每year$459K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$218K。 查看Cruise总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L3
Software Engineer(入门级)
$188K
$139K
$35K
$13.9K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$273K
$173K
$70.6K
$29.4K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$340K
$203K
$138K
$0
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$459K
$228K
$164K
$67.5K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Cruise，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



常见问题

Cruise in San Francisco Bay Area质量保证（QA）软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$458,750。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Cruise in San Francisco Bay Area质量保证（QA）软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$259,200。

