Cruise in United States的机器学习工程师薪酬范围从L4级别的每year$345K到L6级别的每year$724K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$569K。 查看Cruise总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
$471K
$223K
$207K
$41K
L6
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Cruise，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.