股票类型

RSU

在Cruise，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

25 % 归属于 1st - 年 ( 25.00 % 年度 )

25 % 归属于 2nd - 年 ( 6.25 % 季度 )

25 % 归属于 3rd - 年 ( 6.25 % 季度 )

25 % 归属于 4th - 年 ( 6.25 % 季度 )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.