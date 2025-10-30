公司目录
Cresta
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 招聘专员

  • 所有招聘专员薪资

Cresta 招聘专员 薪资

Cresta in Canada的招聘专员薪酬包中位数为每yearCA$396K。 查看Cresta总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Cresta
Recruiter
Toronto, ON, Canada
年薪总额
CA$396K
级别
L3
基本工资
CA$146K
Stock (/yr)
CA$250K
奖金
CA$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
10 年
职业等级是什么 Cresta?
Block logo
+CA$80.6K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.6K
Verily logo
+CA$30.6K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Cresta，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 招聘专员 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Cresta in Canada招聘专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$406,884。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Cresta in Canada招聘专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$396,395。

推荐职位

    未找到Cresta的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Sure
  • Mozilla
  • Nylas
  • Collective Health
  • Zenefits
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源