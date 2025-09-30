公司目录
Comcast
  • Portugal

Comcast 软件工程师 薪资 在Portugal

Comcast in Portugal的软件工程师薪酬II级别为每year€63.8K。 year薪酬 in Portugal包的中位数总计为€59.9K。 查看Comcast总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Engineer 1
I(入门级)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Engineer 2
II
€63.8K
€62K
€0
€1.8K
Engineer 3
III
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

归属时间表

15%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

40%

5

股票类型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 15% 归属于 1st- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 2nd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 3rd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 4th- (15.00% 年度)

  • 40% 归属于 5th- (40.00% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含职位

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

开发运维工程师

研究科学家

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Comcast in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €74,201. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the 软件工程师 role in Portugal is €60,243.

