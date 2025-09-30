Comcast in Chennai Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从II级别的每year₹1.31M到Principal Engineer级别的每year₹3.22M。 year薪酬 in Chennai Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为₹1.33M。 查看Comcast总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Engineer 2
₹1.31M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹19.1K
Engineer 3
₹2.26M
₹2.14M
₹0
₹125K
Senior Engineer
₹2.61M
₹2.43M
₹0
₹184K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
15%
年 1
15%
年 2
15%
年 3
15%
年 4
40%
年 5
在Comcast，RSU + Options采用5年归属时间表：
15% 归属于 1st-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 2nd-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 3rd-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 4th-年 (15.00% 年度)
40% 归属于 5th-年 (40.00% 年度)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Comcast，RSU + Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)