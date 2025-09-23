公司目录
Comcast
Comcast 数据分析师 薪资

Comcast in United States的数据分析师薪酬包中位数为每year$110K。 查看Comcast总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/23/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Comcast
Data Analyst
Philadelphia, PA
年薪总额
$110K
级别
L3
基本工资
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$8.2K
在职年限
0-1 年
工作经验
2-4 年
职业等级是什么 Comcast?

$160K

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

15%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

40%

5

股票类型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 15% 归属于 1st- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 2nd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 3rd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 4th- (15.00% 年度)

  • 40% 归属于 5th- (40.00% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU + Options

在Comcast，RSU + Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Comcast şirketindeki in United States 数据分析师 pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $142,400 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Comcast şirketinde 数据分析师 rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $105,000 tutarındadır.

