Collective Health
Collective Health 福利

预估总价值： $5,145

保险、健康和福祉
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

    Excellent Coverage

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

    • 居家
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,200

    $100 per month

  • Remote Work

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

    • 其他
  • Referral Bonus

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

