Coffee Meets Bagel
Coffee Meets Bagel 福利

预估总价值： $1,643

保险、健康和福祉
  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym Discount

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • 其他
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

