CNA Insurance
CNA Insurance 精算师 薪资

CNA Insurance in United States的精算师薪酬包中位数为每year$155K。 查看CNA Insurance总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
CNA Insurance
Actuary
Chicago, IL
年薪总额
$155K
级别
Actuarial Consultant
基本工资
$141K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$14.1K
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 CNA Insurance?
最新薪资提交
常见问题

CNA Insurance in United States精算师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$228,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
CNA Insurance in United States精算师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$151,700。

