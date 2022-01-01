公司目录
ClearTax
ClearTax 薪资

ClearTax的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$11,907到高端的软件工程经理$103,809。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 ClearTax. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L1 $25.2K
L2 $39.9K
L3 $58.9K
L6 $95.3K

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $16.8K
软件工程经理
Median $104K

业务分析师
$11.9K
业务发展
$19.8K
产品设计师
$30.7K
项目经理
$13K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在ClearTax，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

据报道，ClearTax最高薪的职位是软件工程经理，年总薪酬为$103,809。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，ClearTax的年总薪酬中位数为$27,941。

