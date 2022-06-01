公司目录
CLEAR
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

CLEAR 薪资

CLEAR的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$6,651到高端的软件工程经理$418,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 CLEAR. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

后端软件工程师

软件工程经理
Median $418K
产品设计师
Median $188K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
产品经理
Median $250K
技术项目经理
Median $200K
业务运营经理
$72.4K
客户服务
$42K
数据科学家
$201K
市场营销
$121K
招聘人员
$191K
销售
$6.7K
网络安全分析师
$113K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

20%

1

30%

2

50%

3

股票类型
RSU

在CLEAR，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 20% 归属期 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 30% 归属期 2nd- (30.00% 每年)

  • 50% 归属期 3rd- (50.00% 每年)

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

据报道，CLEAR最高薪的职位是软件工程经理，年总薪酬为$418,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，CLEAR的年总薪酬中位数为$191,453。

特色职位

    未找到CLEAR的特色职位

相关公司

  • T-Mobile
  • Root Insurance
  • Harmonic
  • Aruba
  • Visa
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源