CLEAR的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$6,651到高端的软件工程经理$418,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 CLEAR. 最后更新： 8/24/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 或 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。
20%
年 1
30%
年 2
50%
年 3
在CLEAR，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：
20% 归属期 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
30% 归属期 2nd-年 (30.00% 每年)
50% 归属期 3rd-年 (50.00% 每年)
访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。