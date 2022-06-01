公司目录
Clear Capital
Clear Capital 薪资

Clear Capital的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$44,880到高端的软件工程师$150,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Clear Capital. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $150K
业务分析师
$64.3K
客户服务
$44.9K

产品经理
$141K
技术项目经理
$137K
常见问题

据报道，Clear Capital最高薪的职位是软件工程师，年总薪酬为$150,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Clear Capital的年总薪酬中位数为$136,554。

