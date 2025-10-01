Clari in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$135K到L5级别的每year$364K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$190K。 查看Clari总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$135K
$127K
$6.3K
$1.7K
L2
$167K
$165K
$1.5K
$0
L3
$211K
$198K
$13.3K
$0
L4
$224K
$211K
$12.6K
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Clari，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Clari，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)