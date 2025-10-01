Clari in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year₹2.31M到L4级别的每year₹7.55M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹4.38M。 查看Clari总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
₹2.31M
₹2.15M
₹105K
₹52.5K
L2
₹3.59M
₹3.38M
₹177K
₹32.8K
L3
₹4.66M
₹4.37M
₹228K
₹57.1K
L4
₹7.55M
₹7.04M
₹512K
₹0
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Clari，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
