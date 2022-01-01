Citrix的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$25,125（低端）到产品设计经理职位的$224,420（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Citrix. 最后更新： 10/17/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
在Citrix，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.33% 年度)
33.33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.33% 年度)
33.33% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.33% 年度)
