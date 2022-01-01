公司目录
Citrix
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Citrix 薪资

Citrix的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$25,125（低端）到产品设计经理职位的$224,420（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Citrix. 最后更新： 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Software Engineer I $26K
Software Engineer II $29.8K
Senior Software Engineer I $41.7K
Senior Software Engineer II $50.1K
Staff Software Engineer $69.3K
Principal Software Engineer $138K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

产品经理
Median $220K
软件工程经理
Median $88.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
市场营销
Median $182K
解决方案架构师
Median $123K

Cloud Architect

业务分析师
$121K
客户服务
$25.1K
客户成功
$63.6K
数据分析师
$25.3K
数据科学经理
$94.4K
数据科学家
$74.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $169K
管理顾问
$189K
市场营销运营
$111K
产品设计师
$180K
产品设计经理
$224K
项目群经理
$148K
销售工程师
$133K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $153K
技术项目经理
$79.2K
技术写作专员
$28.2K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

33.33%

1

33.33%

2

33.33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Citrix，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.33% 归属于 1st- (33.33% 年度)

  • 33.33% 归属于 2nd- (33.33% 年度)

  • 33.33% 归属于 3rd- (33.33% 年度)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Citrix薪资最高的职位是产品设计经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$224,420。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Citrix的年度总薪酬中位数为$102,458。

推荐职位

    未找到Citrix的推荐职位

相关公司

  • F5 Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Zscaler
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源