CitiusTech in United States的软件工程师薪酬Software Engineer I级别为每year$87K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$86K。 查看CitiusTech总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
$87K
$85.5K
$0
$1.5K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***