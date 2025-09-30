Citadel in New York City Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$408K到L5级别的每year$643K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$570K。 查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$408K
$305K
$1.5K
$102K
L2
$422K
$259K
$0
$163K
L3
$545K
$286K
$12.9K
$246K
L4
$545K
$269K
$0
$276K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
