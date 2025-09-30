Citadel in Greater London Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year£197K到L5级别的每year£300K。 year薪酬 in Greater London Area包的中位数总计为£286K。 查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
£197K
£137K
£0
£60.6K
L2
£238K
£155K
£0
£83.5K
L3
£229K
£160K
£0
£68.9K
L4
£294K
£172K
£4.7K
£117K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
