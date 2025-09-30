Citadel in Greater Chicago Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$290K到L5级别的每year$553K。 year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area包的中位数总计为$400K。 查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$290K
$249K
$3.1K
$37.5K
L2
$377K
$228K
$0
$148K
L3
$365K
$224K
$0
$140K
L4
$444K
$221K
$0
$224K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
