Citadel in United States的产品经理薪酬L3级别为每year$325K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$350K。 查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/23/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$325K
$220K
$0
$105K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***