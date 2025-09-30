Citadel in New York City Area的数据科学家薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$301K到L3级别的每year$625K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$291K。 查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$301K
$219K
$2.5K
$79.6K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$625K
$250K
$0
$375K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
