公司目录
Citadel
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 数据科学家

  • 所有数据科学家薪资

  • Hong Kong (SAR)

Citadel 数据科学家 薪资 在Hong Kong (SAR)

查看Citadel总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025

我们只需要 4 更多 数据科学家 份提交 Citadel 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资

HK$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Citadel?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 数据科学家 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

量化研究员

常见问题

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en 数据科学家 hos Citadel in Hong Kong (SAR) ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på HKHK$386,831. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Citadel for 数据科学家 rollen in Hong Kong (SAR) er HKHK$300,000.

推荐职位

    未找到Citadel的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Chime
  • Two Sigma
  • Jane Street
  • TPG
  • Ramp
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源