Cimpress in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从PR1级别的每year$118K到PR4级别的每year$205K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$142K。 查看Cimpress总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
PR1
$118K
$112K
$6.3K
$208
PR2
$138K
$132K
$5.6K
$393
PR3
$169K
$162K
$4.6K
$1.5K
PR4
$205K
$183K
$19.2K
$2.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Cimpress，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)