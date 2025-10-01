Cimpress in Greater Bengaluru的软件工程师薪酬范围从PR1级别的每year₹1.31M到PR3级别的每year₹4.11M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹2.07M。 查看Cimpress总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
PR1
₹1.31M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.11M
₹3.83M
₹204K
₹83.5K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Cimpress，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)