Cimpress in Czech Republic的软件工程师薪酬PR3级别为每yearCZK 1.67M。 year薪酬 in Czech Republic包的中位数总计为CZK 1.45M。 查看Cimpress总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
PR1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
PR2
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
PR3
CZK 1.67M
CZK 1.52M
CZK 82.1K
CZK 65K
PR4
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Cimpress，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)