公司目录
Ciklum
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Czech Republic

Ciklum 软件工程师 薪资 在Czech Republic

Ciklum in Czech Republic的软件工程师薪酬Senior Software Engineer级别为每yearCZK 1.11M。 year薪酬 in Czech Republic包的中位数总计为CZK 1.16M。 查看Ciklum总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Junior Software Engineer
(入门级)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.11M
CZK 1.11M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
查看 1 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

CZK 3.5M

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Ciklum?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

常见问题

Ciklum in Czech Republic软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CZK 1,265,730。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ciklum in Czech Republic软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CZK 1,164,057。

推荐职位

    未找到Ciklum的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Equal Experts
  • Sparta Global
  • Ideagen Plc
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源