Ciena in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year₹1.29M到P4级别的每year₹5.45M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹2.12M。 查看Ciena总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
₹1.29M
₹1.25M
₹0
₹40.5K
P2
₹2.35M
₹2.25M
₹41.9K
₹57K
P3
₹3.26M
₹2.92M
₹143K
₹201K
P4
₹5.45M
₹4.87M
₹104K
₹469K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ciena，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)