CIBC in Greater Toronto Area的数据科学家薪酬范围从Data Scientist I级别的每yearCA$99.7K到Senior Data Scientist级别的每yearCA$122K。 year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area包的中位数总计为CA$112K。 查看CIBC总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Data Scientist
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Data Scientist I
CA$99.7K
CA$95.5K
CA$522.1
CA$3.7K
Data Scientist II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Data Scientist III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***