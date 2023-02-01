公司目录
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 薪资

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints的薪资范围从行政助理职位的年总薪酬$13,431（低端）到软件工程师职位的$124,320（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 最后更新： 9/11/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $124K
行政助理
$13.4K
客户服务
$56.3K

信息技术专员
$45.5K
网络安全分析师
$75.6K
用户体验研究员
$98.5K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints薪资最高的职位是软件工程师，年度总薪酬为$124,320。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints的年度总薪酬中位数为$65,950。

其他资源