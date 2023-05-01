公司目录
Chorus Aviation
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Chorus Aviation的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Chorus Aviation provides aviation support services in the US and Canada through its subsidiaries. It operates in two segments: Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The former includes contract flying, aircraft leasing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and technical services. The latter provides aircraft leasing to third-party air operators. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a portfolio of 62 leased aircraft, including Dash 8-400s, ATR72-600s, CRJ1000s, E190s, E195s, and A220-300s. Chorus Aviation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Dartmouth, Canada.

    https://chorusaviation.com
    官网
    2017
    成立年份
    4,783
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Chorus Aviation的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • DoorDash
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源