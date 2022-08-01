公司目录
Chop Dawg
热门洞察
    • 关于

    Since 2009, we've partnered with startups and enterprises around the world to launch 350+ next-generation apps. Our mission is to guide each company and entrepreneur that approaches us towards the right game plan for their venture's long-term success. Experts in digital product design, development and strategy, we offer set-rate pricing with dedicated project management to form partnership businesses can rely on.Over the last decade, Chop Dawg's passionate, remote-first US team has partnered with major brands like Siemens, Mister Softee, Wawa, LA Gear, Six Flags Great Adventure, Choice Home Warranty and countless startups to craft immersive digital experiences that put the end user first, and transform their business.

    http://www.chopdawg.com
    官网
    2009
    成立年份
    45
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预估营收
    总部

