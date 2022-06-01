公司目录
Choco 薪资

Choco的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$40,651（低端）到数据科学家职位的$158,621（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Choco. 最后更新： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $110K
业务拓展
$88.4K
数据科学家
$159K

产品经理
Median $92.8K
招聘专员
$95.5K
销售
$40.7K
软件工程经理
$108K
常见问题

Choco薪资最高的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$158,621。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Choco的年度总薪酬中位数为$95,545。

