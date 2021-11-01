公司目录
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill 薪资

Chipotle Mexican Grill的薪资范围从技术写作师职位的年总薪酬$30,150（低端）到产品经理职位的$156,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Chipotle Mexican Grill. 最后更新： 11/18/2025

软件工程师
Median $140K
客户服务
Median $38K
产品经理
Median $156K

财务分析师
$74.6K
信息技术专员
$147K
市场运营
$127K
项目群经理
$60.3K
项目经理
$59.7K
销售
$129K
技术写作师
$30.2K
常见问题

Chipotle Mexican Grill薪资最高的职位是产品经理，年度总薪酬为$156,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Chipotle Mexican Grill的年度总薪酬中位数为$100,808。

其他资源