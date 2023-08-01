公司目录
Chevron Phillips Chemical
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Chevron Phillips Chemical 薪资

Chevron Phillips Chemical的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$85,706（低端）到信息技术专员职位的$243,775（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Chevron Phillips Chemical. 最后更新： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $100K
会计师
$92.5K
业务分析师
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
化学工程师
$93.5K
信息技术专员
$244K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Chevron Phillips Chemical薪资最高的职位是信息技术专员 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$243,775。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Chevron Phillips Chemical的年度总薪酬中位数为$93,530。

推荐职位

    未找到Chevron Phillips Chemical的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源