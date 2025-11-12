Charles Schwab in Greater Austin Area的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从54级别的每year$92.6K到58级别的每year$143K。 year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area包的中位数总计为$112K。 查看Charles Schwab总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
54
$92.6K
$87.7K
$167
$4.7K
55
$108K
$101K
$0
$7.9K
56
$128K
$121K
$0
$6.6K
57
$169K
$149K
$0
$19.5K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Charles Schwab，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)