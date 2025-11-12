Charles Schwab in Greater Dallas Area的后端软件工程师薪酬范围从54级别的每year$92.9K到58级别的每year$179K。 year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area包的中位数总计为$116K。 查看Charles Schwab总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
54
$92.9K
$86.8K
$0
$6.1K
55
$111K
$103K
$0
$7.8K
56
$145K
$132K
$0
$12.7K
57
$159K
$143K
$0
$16.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Charles Schwab，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)