Charles River Associates
Charles River Associates 数据科学家 薪资

Charles River Associates in United States的数据科学家平均总薪酬范围从每year$138K到$196K。 查看Charles River Associates总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025

平均总薪酬

$156K - $185K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$138K$156K$185K$196K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 Charles River Associates?

常见问题

Charles River Associates in United States数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$195,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Charles River Associates in United States数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$137,700。

其他资源

